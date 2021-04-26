Certarus and Caterpillar Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Lower Carbon Energy Solutions

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today that they have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities to leverage each parties' strengths to bring lower carbon energy solutions to their combined customer base.

The MOU outlines key areas where the two companies will work together to advance the use of lower carbon fuels including conventional and renewable natural gas and hydrogen.

"Certarus is excited to work with Caterpillar on the transition to a lower carbon future," said Curtis Philippon, CEO of Certarus. "Together we will develop the tools to enable commercial customers to reduce their carbon intensity and achieve environmental and economic benefits. Through our collaboration we are quickly becoming leaders in the integration of hydrogen as a clean energy solution."

"Working with Certarus to develop future lower carbon solutions for the industries we serve is a natural extension of our relationship," said Joe Creed, Group President, Energy & Transportation. "We believe our teamwork will combine valuable expertise from our companies to deliver comprehensive customer solutions for the energy transition."

ABOUT CATERPILLAR INC.

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the clean energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low or zero emission fuel distribution. Learn more at: www.certarus.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic and market conditions, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

