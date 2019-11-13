Certemy Adds Custom Branding to SaaS Platform for Professional Certification, Licensing, and Compliance Management

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certemy, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for professional certification, licensing, and compliance management, today announced the release of new features for custom branding. The new features allow customers to customize the look and feel of Certemy's platform interface and emails to match their physical brand attributes. Customizable attributes include customer logo, an optional vanity URL, brand-specific fonts, colors, and more. Certemy prides itself on being the most configurable platform available. Like all Certemy platform customizations, business users can manage branding configuration themselves, eliminating the need for IT staff or custom programming. Learn more about Certemy customer branding at https://certemy.com/blog/platform-branding.

"As a SaaS company, we release features that benefit our customers regularly," said Sergey Sundukovskiy, co-founder, CTO, and CPO of Certemy. "Many customers want to override Certemy's default branding to provide an end-user look and feel that is more consistent with their own branded properties."

About Certemy

Certemy is the first instantly configurable SaaS automation platform for professional certification, licensing, and compliance management. Our platform automates certification, licensing, and compliance management programs for professional boards, associations, and employers of credentialed professionals. We help these customers become more efficient, transparent, and agile while reducing IT costs. Unlike custom solutions that are expensive to implement and change, Certemy enables rapid implementation and continuous change at an affordable price. Learn more about Certemy at https://certemy.com.

SOURCE Certemy