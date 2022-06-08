CerTest Biotec Partners BD To Develop Molecular Diagnostic Test For Monkeypox Virus

(RTTNews) - Vitro diagnostic medical devices maker CerTest Biotec and medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Wednesday a collaboration to develop a molecular diagnostic test for the Monkeypox virus.

As part of the collaboration, the assay will leverage the BD MAX open system reagent suite to validate the CerTest VIASURE Monkeypox CE/IVD molecular test on the BD MAX System.

The assay will be available for BD MAX users and may help advance understanding of the global spread of the disease.

As with all CerTest tests, the Monkeypox PCR Detection Kit for the BD MAX System will be offered in a lyophilized format. Accordingly, the test will come in a tube that snaps into the test-specific position on the BD MAX ExK TNA extraction strip, which is supplied by BD.

The BD MAX System is a fully integrated, automated platform that performs nucleic acid extraction and real-time PCR providing results for up to 24 samples across multiple syndromes in less than three hours.