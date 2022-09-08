|
08.09.2022 21:11:00
Certification and Hearing to Approve Proposed Settlement of Victoria Gold Corp. Securities Class Action
TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The parties to a proposed class action commenced against Victoria Gold Corp., John McConnell, T. Sean Harvey, Michael McInnis, Sean Roosen, Marty Rendall, Orion Co-VI Ltd., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc. and PI Financial Corp. have reached a proposed settlement of the claim which is subject to approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.
The class action has now been certified as against Victoria Gold, and dismissed as against the remaining Defendants. This notice provides information about this proposed settlement and related matters and how to exclude yourself ("opt-out") out of the class action.
Your legal rights are affected even if you do nothing. Please read this notice carefully.
The class action was commenced on behalf all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or may be domiciled, who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Victoria Gold either:
(1)
in the secondary offering of Victoria Gold's common shares which closed on September 30, 2020, and held all or some of those securities as of November 13, 2020; or
(2)
on a stock exchange between July 1, 2020 and November 12, 2020, and held all or some of those securities as of November 13, 2020.
The proposed settlement amount is CAD $925,000, including Class Counsel's fees, applicable taxes and expenses, any honourarium, and interest. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability. By agreeing to the proposed settlement, the parties avoid the costs and uncertainty of a trial and delays in obtaining judgment.
If you do not wish to be bound by the class action and participate in the settlement, you must opt-out of the class action. A copy of the Opt-Out Form is available here:
https://knd.law/class-actions/victoria-gold-corp/
The Supreme Court of British Columbia is required to decide whether to approve the proposed settlement, class counsel fees and disbursements plus tax, an honourarium for the Representative Plaintiff and a plan to allocate and distribute the settlement proceeds. The Court will hear submissions about the approval of the proposed settlement on November 18, 2022. Payments will only be made available if the Court approves the proposed settlement and after any appeals are resolved.Your Legal Rights and Options For This Proposed Settlement:
These rights and options and the deadlines to exercise them and further information about the proposed settlement are explained in a notice available at: https://knd.law/class-actions/victoria-gold-corp/
More details may be found in the Settlement Agreement. You can obtain a copy of the Settlement Agreement at https://knd.law/class-actions/victoria-gold-corp/. You can send your questions by email to victoriagold@knd.law or by fax to (416) 352-7638.
The lawyers for the Plaintiff and the Class in this class action are KND Complex Litigation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certification-and-hearing-to-approve-proposed-settlement-of-victoria-gold-corp-securities-class-action-301620801.html
SOURCE KND Complex Litigation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.