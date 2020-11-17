Certified Debtor Advocate Designation Launched by Canadian Debtors Association

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - True to its transformational vision of supporting and acting exclusively for Debtors, the Canadian Debtors Association (CDA) has launched gold standard Certification that will earn successful graduates the designation of Certified Debtor Advocate – the only certification of its kind for qualified Canadian professionals.

"The designation program espouses the fundamental tenets of truth, trust, integrity, expertise, and respect. This credential is built upon and reflects a set of competencies that demonstrate the essential skills of debtor advocate professionals and acknowledges their expertise as uniquely qualified with superior ability", said Henrietta Ross, CDA's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Until now, Debtors in Canada who face economic hardship and insurmountable debt have had no voice to advocate solely on their behalf and no officially recognized profession that places their needs first, foremost, and above all else. This launch solidifies CDA's belief that Debtors deserve to have their interests represented by a stalwart advocate – a recognized expert that they can call their own – to provide assistance that is not impaired by the conflicts of interest that frequently clouds and impedes others in the debt industry who profess unbiased debt relief services.

The Debtor Advocate Certification program consists of five mandatory components of expertise by means of distinct modules of study pertaining to Ethics and Values, Behavioral Financial Coaching, Servant Leadership, Fundamentals of Advocacy, and the Anatomy of the Debt System. A qualification certificate is issued upon completion of each individual module.

Those that complete all five modules of training and agree to abide by CDA's strict Code of Ethical Standards and Principles of Conduct, are bestowed the Certified Debtor Advocate professional designation. After earning the designation, on-going continuing education will be required for the Certified Debtor Advocate to keep the credential.

According to Ross, "We are a nation of Debtors. Most Canadians are, have been or will be, a Debtor. CDA's calling is to improve the Debtor experience. Last February, CDA introduced the Debtor Bill of Rights, a framework that prescribes important, principled ways that Debtors should be treated. Now, the Certified Debtor Advocate designation elevates the professional quality and effectiveness of those who assist Debtors by insisting upon a higher bar of training and educational requirements."

"CDA's Debtor Bill of Rights and the Certified Debtor Advocate designation both stimulate the industry to advance while laying the foundation of much needed respect and credibility to uplift and inspire Debtors' confidence and trust", Ross added.

The CDA sees a future where the Debtor Bill of Rights and a robust Debtor Advocate profession is universally accepted and widely embraced by government and the credit, debt, and insolvency industries. The importance of this, especially for Canadian Debtors, is unprecedented and cannot be overstated.

About the Canadian Debtors Association (CDA)

The Canadian Debtors Association is the voice of the Debtor and industry advocate that supports and acts solely for Debtors. CDA is committed to improving the Debtor experience and boosting opportunities for Canadians to achieve successful recovery from financial breakdown and insolvency. As the examiner of systemic industry issues that disadvantage Debtors, the CDA considers innovative and meaningful solutions and contributes thoughtful recommendations to enhance and improve legislation, regulation, policies, and practices. With deep insight, CDA is uniquely positioned to collaborate with government and positively influence all facets of the credit, debt, collections, and insolvency industries. Learn more at: http://www.debtorsvoice.org/

SOURCE Canadian Debtors Association