Certified Piedmontese beef snacks arrive on Amazon

LINCOLN, Neb., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese is excited to announce the launch of the Certified Piedmontese store on Amazon featuring all snack items from the company's Grass Fed Grass Finished beef snacks product line. Consumers are now able to purchase the all-natural, healthy jerky snacks on Amazon and have it shipped to their door with Amazon Prime shipping.

Over the past year, Certified Piedmontese has been elated to supply an increasing demand of grass-fed beef snack products to health-conscious jerky lovers. While Certified Piedmontese's raw beef steaks have always been present on Amazon, it was not until March this year that the company made the switch to Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) that falls more in line with shelf-stable snack items, reimagining the customer experience and providing increased ease of access to consumers across the nation.

"The structured processes built by Amazon realizes a selling efficiency that is out of reach with our current retail e-commerce site and brick-and-mortar store. With the Grass Fed Grass Finished beef snacks line becoming increasingly popular, we gladly take this next step for an Amazon launch to make healthy gourmet snacks accessible to millions of households, while continuing to increase exposure to our brand," said Joe Finegan, Customer Service Manager of Certified Piedmontese.

The Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Grass Finished beef snacks are a delicious addition to the average diet with verified all-natural Nebraska beef that are certified a product of USA. Made from heritage Piedmontese cattle that are 100% ranch-to-fork traceable, they are verified by Where Food Comes from Inc. and are never introduced to hormones, antibiotics, or steroids.

The company differentiates itself by the steadfast committed to positively impacting human health and the environment. Certified Piedmontese beef are raised with environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. "It's a rare sight in the market to find a jerky product that is traceable to exactly where and how the animal is raised," said Joe. "We are presenting consumers with a new alternate option."

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Grass Finished beef snacks combine tenderness and a true beef flavor that is enhanced by minimal seasonings to offer low fat, high protein, on-the-go snacking that prolongs satiety and keep hunger at bay. The variety and flavors available on Amazon are:

All-Natural Beef Snack Sticks (12pcs): Original, Jalapeno, Mixed Variety

All-Natural Jerky (3pks): Teriyaki, Hickory, Bold & Spicy, Mixed Variety

All-Natural Biltong (3pks): Original, Garlic & Herb, Spicy, Mixed Variety

Certified Piedmontese Grass Fed Grass Finished beef snacks are now available on our Amazon store. The snack stick, jerky, and biltong are sold in bundle packs of the same flavor and in mixed variety packs. All snack bundles are all marked at the retail price of $22.99. For more information on Certified Piedmontese's commitment to quality healthy beef products, visit www.piedmontese.com.

About Certified Piedmontese: Certified Piedmontese provides America with the rare Italian-heritage Piedmontese beef with a farm-to-fork approach that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Our cattle are raised on family ranches across the Midwest and are verified all-natural, never given antibiotics, steroids, or hormones. To learn why retailers, chefs, and our customers choose Certified Piedmontese for top-notch beef that doesn't sacrifice health for flavor or tenderness, visit TheFancyRancher.com or join us at Facebook.com/CertifiedPiedmontese and Instagram.com/certifiedpiedmontese.

Shop Certified Piedmontese at Piedmontese.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Finegan

Certified Piedmontese

(402) 890-4502

Joe-finegan@piedmontese.com

General

(800) 414-3487

customer-service@piedmontese.com

