Certiport Delivers 5 Millionth IC3 Digital Literacy Certification

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced they have delivered the 5 millionth IC3 Digital Literacy Certification exam. IC3 is comprised of three parts: Computing Fundamentals, Key Applications, and Living Online. The 5 millionth exam was delivered by Educational Technology Consulting, a Certiport Authorized Partner in Mexico led by President and CEO Eduardo A. Valencia.

The milestone was announced today at Certiport's Global Partner Summit, where partners worldwide are gathered in New York, NY to discuss strategy and share best practices. IC3 has been delivered in 78 countries and 19 languages, truly becoming the preferred solution for measuring and validating the digital skills of students and employees around the world.

"This is a tremendous milestone for the IC3 Digital Literacy Certification program," said Nicholas Haber, Director, STEM & CTE, Certiport. "We're excited to see people from all over the world gain the digital skills they need to do their jobs, to be ready for college and be prepared for life by using IC3."

The IC3 Digital Literacy certification is a credential that is designed to remain relevant in an ever-evolving world of technology. With a focus on the most critical elements that drive technology today, IC3 Global Standard 5 (GS5) delivers a comprehensive solution for learning how to succeed in any environment that requires the use of computers, devices, or the Internet.

