Certis Launches Next-Generation Security Solution - Smart Networked Security

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses keep guests and visitors secure in high-density communal spaces, Certis, Asia's leading security services provider, unveiled Smart Networked Security at Singapore's largest community and lifestyle venue, Our Tampines Hub (OTH) today.

Smart Networked Security ensures the safety and security of visitors by offering large, high density spaces like OTH the advantage of elevated control of security through next-generation technology. This new solution integrates Certis' purpose-built robots Crystal and Oscar with the company's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and highly trained security personnel to form the backbone of Smart Networked Security, ensuring heightened situational awareness and visibility in large crowded spaces at all times. In addition, Crystal is a concierge robot equipped with AI, making real-time conversation with visitors to reach customer service officers on duty. Crystal is also able to locate missing persons by communicating with the Smart Command Operations Centre (SCOC) with facial recognition capabilities.

High-density communal spaces face a myriad of challenges such as a lack of total visibility and difficulty tracking lost children. Crystal and Oscar, both indoor and outdoor robots respectively, work in collaboration with Certis' highly trained security officers to increase patrolling in large-scale areas. They are Certis' unique AI-enabled robots fitted with 360-degree live-streaming cameras and IoT sensors that are able to detect undesirable behaviours such as overcrowding and smoking on premise. These features are even more critical during an emergency as information is relayed in real-time, reducing security officer response time.

OTH has found the heightened surveillance translated into a more efficient deployment of manpower and speedier response times to incidents. Through Smart Networked Security, human security officer productivity has also increased at OTH by 25%, enabling them to perform higher value tasks in monitoring at SCOC.

Mr Vincent Chang, Deputy Director of Facilities Management, Our Tampines Hub, said, "Our Tampines Hub is the focal point of engagement for the community in the east. As the largest community and lifestyle hub in Singapore, we seek to deliver an unparalleled experience for our visitors while ensuring their safety and security. This collaboration with Certis can improve our processes through the use of technology and innovation. We look forward to the many benefits of Certis' Smart Networked Security in making Our Tampines Hub a venue of choice for our customers and visitors."

Certis' Chief Digital Officer, Mr Fuji Foo, said "Smart Networked Security affirms our key commitment to continuous innovation for our customers. With this in mind, Certis is pleased to debut this solution at OTH in Singapore where we can boost visitor experience, while ensuring increased security visibility through a revolutionary eco-system. We are optimistic that businesses which leverage Smart Networked Security will be best positioned to achieve strong and sustainable security outcomes for the future ahead."

Smart Networked Security is part of Certis' Security+ offering which combines advanced security and customer service into a single holistic service that is underpinned by technology. It will also give businesses a much-needed bird's eye view of their operations by harnessing real-time data insights for greater efficiency and faster response time. Powered by Mozart, an AI multi-service orchestration platform built by Certis, Smart Networked Security integrates data from video analytics and IoT sensors to be transmitted to the SCOC in real-time.

About Certis ( www.certisgroup.com )

Certis is a leading advanced integrated security organisation that develops and delivers multi-disciplinary security and integrated services. As a unique specialist operations-technology outsourcing partner, Certis integrates advanced security, technology, facilities management, customer service and talent to build and operate bespoke solutions for complex, critical operations that extend beyond security. Our design-for-purpose solutions are led by an extensive track record of running operations and design thinking to drive operational efficiencies and deliver business-critical outcomes for our customers. Certis is headquartered in Singapore, with an international presence that extends to Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China and the Middle East.

About Our Tampines Hub (https://www.pa.gov.sg)



Our Tampines Hub (OTH) is Singapore's first and largest integrated community and lifestyle hub that brings together multiple agencies to offer a comprehensive and diverse range of services, programmes and facilities. This project is led by People's Association and is located at the former Tampines Stadium and Tampines Sports Hall. Following its Grand Opening in August 2017, residents and visitors are enjoying a variety of sports facilities, a bigger regional library, countless community club programmes and amenities, arts programmes and facilities, a hawker centre, retail shops and many more user-friendly features. The development represents a new community-focused model which is celebrated through meaningful engagement at all levels, building a robust identity for Tampines and a truly sustainable community. Conceptualised with input from 15,000 Tampines residents, Our Tampines Hub is a project built by residents, for residents.

SOURCE CERTIS