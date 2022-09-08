Certn's Background Screening Solution Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting, Certn solution delivers real-time background checks to customers

VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certn (Certn Holdings Inc.) announced today that its background screening solution is now available on SAP® Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Certn's background screening solution integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and delivers streamlined background checks to customers.

"It's a candidate's job market right now, which means companies can't afford to have background check processes that are cumbersome and time-consuming," said Andrew McLeod, CEO of Certn. "Certn's solution is built for the best candidate and recruiter experience. Now that Certn is available on SAP Store, we're able to bring our frictionless background check technology to even more companies."

Reduce time to hire by up to 80%: Certn's real-time comprehensive background checks streamline the hiring process, with automated reminders and instant ID verification.

Cut costs by up to 50%: Certn helps companies save money by removing the intermediary and manual process of a traditional background check. Companies can customize the pricing package to suit their needs.

Decrease turnaround times by up to 35%: An easy, user-friendly, and mobile-optimized experience means candidates complete the process faster, reducing potential candidate loss in a competitive hiring economy.

Using Certn's background screening solutions, customers can:

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,000 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Certn Holding Inc. is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Certn Holding Inc.

Certn delivers fast, friendly, and comprehensive background screening solutions that help businesses make fact-based hiring decisions, lower hiring costs, and improve the user experience for applicants and recruiters alike. Used by enterprise, mid-market, and small business leaders looking to hire the right candidates, Certn modernizes the background check process while building a foundation of trust. Certn streamlines the candidate screening process, reduces costs, and boosts total time to value (TTV) for HR and operations leaders around the globe. Interested in learning more about becoming a partner? Visit our partnership page: https://certn.co/partnerships

