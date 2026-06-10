CervoMed Raises $10.5 Mln In Private Placement Funding, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a biotechnology company specialized in brain disorder treatment, announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement for a private placement, expecting gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million.

Each unit includes either one share of common stock or one pre-funded warrant, along with Series B and Series C warrants. The Series B warrants can be exercised at $3.32 per share and will expire on June 11, 2031. The Series C warrants have an exercise price of $3.14 per share and will expire on June 11, 2027. If fully exercised for cash, the warrants could generate up to an additional $21.7 million in gross proceeds.

The private placement funding was led by several investors in healthcare and was supported by insiders, which comprises of the members of the company's board. The resulting net proceeds would support the company's cash runway and the strategic partnership in advancing treatment for Dementia with Lewys Bodies.

The company also announced an update on its strategic plan and priorities to advance neflamapimod in DLB and multiple rare neurological disorders. It alignment with the FDA on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025, and obtained similar alignment with UK and European regulators in January 2026.

On the Nasdaq, the shares started Wednesday's regular trading 18.27 percent lower at $2.5000.