CervoMed Aktie
WKN DE: A3ES01 / ISIN: US15713L1098
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12.10.2026 13:56:14
CervoMed Reports NfL Biomarker Decline In Phase 2a Neflamapimod Trial
(RTTNews) - CervoMed (CRVO) reported initial Phase 2a results showing a decline in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL), a biomarker of neuronal damage, in patients with nonfluent variant primary progressive aphasia (nfvPPA).
The study enrolled 25 participants. Mean NfL levels declined by approximately 3.1 pg/mL over 12 weeks, with a greater reduction of 5.7 pg/mL among participants with baseline NfL levels at or above the median. GFAP levels remained stable.
Neflamapimod was generally well tolerated, although one participant discontinued treatment due to elevated liver enzymes, which later resolved.
CervoMed expects to report 24-week biomarker data in November 2026 and topline clinical results in the first quarter of 2027. Neflamapimod is investigational, and no treatments are currently approved for nfvPPA in the U.S. or EU.
The stock closed Friday's trading (October 9, 2026) at $3.22, down 1.83%. In the premarket trading, shares are down 11.49% at $2.79.
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