CES 2021 Mission for the human race, Pulxion's early detection technology is here to save lives

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the new era of medical technology, Pulxion Medical Technology Co., Ltd. aims to create a personalized mobile hospital to enable early detection and achieve preventive healthcare in everyday life. Pulxion's first product, PulStroke, is a novel fast-screening device for carotid artery stenosis, an early indicator of stroke. In the near future, Pulxion will expand its algorithm application to include arteriovenous fistula stenosis.

Stroke is a top-five leading cause of death in the world. Ischemic stroke is one of the two major types of stroke, accounting for 85% of stroke deaths. Current clinical diagnosis procedures for early detection of carotid artery stenosis risk use Doppler ultrasound. However, ultrasound relies heavily on medical professionals to perform and interpret, making it not only time consuming but also location limiting. Therefore, patients without existing conditions are less willing to go through the assessment and thus lose the chance for early assessment and prevention.

PulStroke integrates AI algorithm technology for accurate and faster screenings.

PulStroke is a non-invasive, non-radioactive, user-friendly, and easy-to-operate assessment tool. With PulStroke, screening results can be accessed by users via the device or users' smartphones within 5 minutes. The device first records a 20-second clip of the user's anterior neck skin under LED light. Then, the cloud algorithm analyzes the data and delivers screening results to the users. The accuracy of PulStroke is better than 90% the accuracy of the Doppler ultrasound method.

Mapping the steady growth of the team

Professor Hao-Ming Hsiao's lab at National Taiwan University gathers innovative technologies and clinical experience for a bigger mission. Working with CEO Pei-Hsing Hsu, PulStroke was selected as a member of the Taiwan Startup Institute in 2019 and now is joining Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA). These resources are accelerating the team's research and knowledge, and the company will be featured as a top-100 Taiwanese startup at CES 2021.

The product is expected to secure TFDA approval by 2022 and FDA approval afterward. PulStroke's business plan focuses initially on health check centers, hospital institutions, clinics, and pharmacies. The company also sees opportunities in the growing demand for primary care clinics in the United States. The efficiency, easy to operate, affordable, and high accuracy characteristics of the product suit the needs of continuing care in the healthcare system.

PulStroke's Carotid Artery Stenosis detection system is the world-first rapid screening device, with hopes of becoming the first-line screening solution prior to using a carotid ultrasound. The team continues to innovate their algorithm application and is expanding the AI algorithm technology to arteriovenous fistula stenosis and other preventive care categories. They are looking forward to collaboration opportunities that allow them to work together with the community to achieve their vision - making "personalized mobile hospitals" more widely available.

