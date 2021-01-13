CES 2021 Sounds Great SEMICON Speaker delivers omnipresent high-quality sound using superior nano-semiconductor

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, people used to listen to music and radio by earphones, headphones or speakers. In the future, those sounds would be omnipresent, no matter in the desk, mirror, sofa and even earrings. Sounds Great Solution is a significant breakthrough for speakers—SEMICON Speaker.

Speakers will never be the same

Sounds Great said through superior nano-semiconductor technique, SEMICON Speaker replaces traditional bulky coil. Because of SEMICON Speaker's miniature size, it can be set up as multiple sound units for presenting perfect sound quality. SEMICON Speaker IC is just 1x1x0.2 mm or even smaller.

"SEMICON Speaker makes sounds omnipresent via its property of tiny size, it would be not only in earphones, headphones, cellphones and notebooks but also even in earrings, glasses frames, mirror or even desk."

The unique design of integrating coils creates a nano-coil that has provided higher density by a factor of tens or even hundreds of times. With higher efficiency comes longer battery life.

A brand new way of audio entertainment

As the Sounds Great leveraged its existing production capacity of wafer and WLP (wafer-level package), the company was able to achieve completely automated production, high-end quality and high uniformity.

"We set up and adjust the multiple sound units independently to meet the need of specific audio frequency. Additionally, we select the most suitable diaphragm material such as porcelain, metal, silk, paper, or polymer to accomplish best arrangement. SEMICON Speaker brings stereophonic sound, clear and true audio experience."

A fast-growing company doing R&D of semiconductor speakers. Sounds Great was established on May 3, 2019 and headquartered in Nangang Software Park, Taiwan.

"Our team has already done R&D for 6 years, we devote ourselves to delivering true, clear and perfect sound all the time and successfully create the smallest, high-end quality and unique audio equipment, an innovative revolution—SEMICON Speaker."

The future stars of Taiwan startups

Ted Zhou, the founder of Sounds Great, is in charge of operation management and R & D of speakers. He has 6-year experience cooperating with professionals in the speaker field. Ted has focused on semiconductor and speaker fields for years, moreover, he also devotes to integrating these two industries perfectly for a major goal.

Ted started his business at only 20-year old. Furthermore, during his college times, Ted Study 560 credits totally regarding Chemistry, Information Engineering, Biological Technology, English, Economics, Finance and even Philosophy. For Ted, in the times that all people pursue the same for being a specialist, it is more precious and harder to be a polymath. From bulletproof vest to speaker, Ted encountered many obstacles in the period such as team disbanding and expenditure problems, which almost worn down his passion of running the start-up, however, Ted still never gave up his original intention and regained his confidence for further challenges.

Edmund Wu, is the co-founder who is a well-accomplished man. He was Operation Director, ATRON PTE. (Singapore), Co-Founder, Appotronics (Shenzhen), COO, Global Lighting Technologies (China, USA), VP/ Senior Director, JDS Uniphase (Taiwan, China, USA), General Manager, China Electronic Corp. (Taiwan), Now, he works with team members and CEO on Business Model, Company Road map, and Make good use of his past experience to help the R&D team break through technical barriers at Sounds Great.The significant innovative energy of Sound Great has made them been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bahem

