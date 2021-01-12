CES 2021 Taiwan startup GenkiTek designs and develops AI cameras and AI networking video recorders

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenkiTek, a spinoff company from Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute designs and develops AI cameras and AI networking video recorders. The company currently focuses on AI NVR software and its AI applications can be used in the elder centers, baby monitoring and driver monitoring.

In a span of two years, the company was able to design AI software and integrate hardware to produce AI products. Their main products are: AI Baby Cam, Child Safety Cam, Business Intelligent Cam, and AI NVR.

Different product lines to suit different needs

Genki Cam is a baby monitor that does more than looking and hearing your baby, it detects signs that will help parents know exactly what's going on inside the baby's room. It features vomiting detection, crying detection, face-covering detection, rolling-over detection, a smile capture, and even provides breathing analysis.

Meanwhile, the Genki AI NVR features people detection, event detection, smart search, deep learning, and easy plug and play. In 2022, the company plans to provide Sunplus AI chips and solutions.

The Genki BI+, features facial recognition, gender estimation, age estimation, emotion detection, and people counting.

Years of research has finally come to blossom

GenkiTek is a spin-off from Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan, the company have been developing our unique solutions for more than 2 years.

In 2015, the company began the concept of AI+IoT and adopted the great algorithms from National Taiwan University and Academia Sinica, and developed products with Industrial Technology Research Institute's resources.

In 2020, we were funded by leading industrial fabless IC design company, Sunplus. This has shaped GenkiTek into a competitive software company with hardware design capability. We integrate hardware with in-house software to make total artificial intelligence solutions, and apply software on hardware to industrialize AI applications.

The company's Chairman is Chou-Chye Huang who obtained his M.S. Electrical Engineering from the National Tsing Hua University. He also held a position of Chairman and President at Sunplus Group. GenkiTek CEO is Chih-Tsung Shen who has a Ph.D. in Networking and Multimedia from the National Taiwan University and held key roles at ITRI and Himax, among others. Mr. Tsung-Sheng Huang is the company's VP, IoT. He has an M.S. in Computer Science from the National Cheng Kung University and has held key roles at Himax and Wistron, among others.

The great potential of GenkiTek had made them being selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bt23v

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2021-taiwan-startup-genkitek-designs-and-develops-ai-cameras-and-ai-networking-video-recorders-301206284.html

SOURCE GenkiTek