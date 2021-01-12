CES 2021 Taiwanese startup FUNTEK's B2C Instant Messaging SaaS already used by users in over 23 countries

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global world becomes increasingly more connected, a majority of people communicate through messenger apps. In fact, almost 3 billion people use messenger apps such as WhatsApp or Facebook's Messenger app. FUNTEK Software Inc. is a chat solution provider. Their core products include imkit (Chat SDK) and PinChat (B2C Instant messaging SaaS). They target industries such as Retail, Finance, Insurance, e-Commerce, Events and Social Platforms, and Pharmacy, etc. to provide them controllable and easy-to-setup business chat service.

Currently, businesses are relying on messenger apps to interact and communicate with customers; however, there are challenges that arise from using messenger apps as the main method of communication. With messenger apps, there is often a lack of data transparency that leads to potentially lower conversion rates. Chat history is scattered and uncontrollable, so business owners are not always able to access or analyze chat data to generate insights. If customers are interested in taking the next step in the customer journey, they will most likely still need to download additional apps or follow the business's official account. Lastly, it is far too expensive for businesses to build out their own chat solutions.

PinChat allows customers to easily connect and interact with businesses without the hassle of downloading any apps or registering new accounts

PinChat solves these challenges with their easy to use scan-to-chat solution. Recently launched in July 2020, PinChat is designed with three key principles: high conversion, flexible integration, and agile adoption. Their scan-"direct"-to chat allows customers to easily communicate with businesses without the hassle of registering a new account or downloading any apps. Furthermore, PinChat provides WebHook APIs for common enterprise service integrations, like registration, reservation, surveys, and even payment.

With PinChat, businesses can easily integrate chat solutions into their services and are able to own their chat data and access it at any time. PinChat's competitive edge lies in its high-security, high-compatibility, and high-concurrency — it complies with bank-level security regulation, is designed to fit into any existing architecture, and supports scalable infrastructure with at least 100,000 peak connections for one single application.

Businesses that adopt PinChat's solution see an increase in customer satisfaction levels and application usage

FUNTEK has been empowering the banking, retail, insurance, e-commerce, pharmacy, and events and social platform industries by building exclusive messenger systems integrated with their service and product. For example, one of their current clients is a franchised pharmacy store with over one hundred branches. This pharmacy franchise used to have an average customer response time of 8 hours. By adopting PinChat's scan-to-chat QR code solution, they were able to shorten response time by 80% and improve their customer satisfaction. For another client, 2020 Meet Taipei, they were able to integrate PinChat's services into their mobile application and online event booth for exhibitors. Attendees of the event could use PinChat to connect with each of the 400 exhibitors instantly anytime while the client could manage all the chats backstage and analyze the overall engagements of their event.

Since its launch, PinChat has received more than 15,000 QR Code scans and has reached 21,000 monthly active users this October. Users from more than 23 countries are using PinChat, including India, Thailand, Japan, and Korea. They have also established partnerships with enterprises in over 10 different countries, including Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Thailand. FUNTEK's business model is simple, PinChat is based on a monthly subscription model that scales with the number of monthly active users.

FUNTEK's vision is to extend customer interactions for businesses through easy-to-implement chat solutions

Brian Fang, the CEO and Co-founder of FUNTEK, has deep industry knowledge in the business software industry and is passionate about delivering reliable products to customers. Their team is composed of experienced experts on real-time and large scale systems. FUNTEK's vision is to extend customer interactions for businesses; that is, to help businesses connect and communicate with their customers beyond the traditional channels.

FUNTEK is backed by strong investors such as SparkLabs Taipei, Orange Fab Asia Taipei and Amazon Joint Innovation Center. FUNTEK also has been selected by Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) as one of the 100 featured Taiwanese startups to showcase at CES 2021.

CES 2021 TTA-VR Pavilion: https://pse.is/3bvtuu

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-2021-taiwanese-startup-funteks-b2c-instant-messaging-saas-already-used-by-users-in-over-23-countries-301206281.html

SOURCE FUNTEK Software Inc.