CESAR® CANINE CUISINE COMMITS TO MAKING THE WORLD A MORE DOG-FRIENDLY PLACE, STARTING WITH THE WORKPLACE

New CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ Program Helps Pet Parents Advocate for Pet-Friendly Workplaces

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CESAR brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, has always believed that the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents. Today, the brand is setting out to create a more dog-friendly world, starting with the workplace, by launching the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, providing pet parents with expertise and tools to advocate for getting their four-legged best friends "hired" on a mission to create more pet-friendly workplaces.

"Dogs deserve to be welcomed everywhere, and we know that pet-friendly workplaces can help boost employee morale, increase productivity and improve culture," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "The CESAR brand is all about shared moments between dogs and their pet parents. Our dogs are our best friends, and now, we're taking that to the next level and making it our true purpose to create a more dog-friendly world for pet parents and pet lovers everywhere."

With workplaces continuing to adapt and evolve, many companies are revisiting what it will mean to be "in the office" post-pandemic, looking at new models to address workers' new expectations. Offering togetherness between pups and pup parents in the office can provide mood-boosting benefits. In fact, in a survey of pet parents, 89% said it's important for them to continue spending time with pets during the workday1, and according to a new survey commissioned by the CESAR brand2, dog owners recognized the many benefits of being able to bring their pet to work:

The majority (58%) say that "dogs make the best coworkers."

The most common benefits that pet parents believe that dogs at work can offer include boosting happiness (58%) and relieving anxiety or stress (57%).

More than half of dog owners feel bringing their dog to work would encourage them to take breaks (55%) and would foster more social interaction in the workplace (52%).

To help make office togetherness a reality for everyone, the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program provides pet parents and businesses with resources needed to welcome canine coworkers into a pet-friendly workplace at CESARHireMyDog.com. There, people will find the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ Resume Builder Tool – a place to turn their dog into a canine candidate by creating a resume that plays up the qualities their dog offers to the workplace, which can be promoted on social media, endorsed by colleagues and friends, and most importantly, shared with employers to help get your dog "hired."

The program is built on insights from Mars Petcare's BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, which uses a research-based model to identify the key actions that make a community pet friendly, from shelters to parks to businesses and beyond. CESARHireMyDog.com features the program's PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit to help workers responsibly advocate for pet-friendly workplaces by providing a sample pet policy, pet amenities considerations and tips on pet-friendly design and more.

To continue encouraging pet-friendly policies in the workplace, the CESAR brand is offering the chance for one lucky pet parent to win a "Pup-Up Workspace" in their hometown or office. This one-of-a-kind experience will allow pet parents to work alongside their four-legged friends for the day in a custom spot, sporting amenities needed for a pet-friendly workspace.

Today through April 13, 2022, pet parents can enter the contest by building a resume for their pooch, sharing it on Instagram or Twitter with #HireMyDog, #Contest and @CesarCuisine in your post and follow the brand. Following the contest close, fifteen eligible finalists will be chosen and awarded $25 worth of CESAR product, and one lucky winner will be selected to experience the "Pup-Up Workspace" in their hometown or office, as well as a year-supply of CESAR Canine Cuisine for their pup. (There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. Eligibility restrictions apply.) Full contest details, official rules and eligibility restrictions can be found at CesarHireMyDogContest.com.

Our pets are an important part of our lives, so treating them with the love they deserve means treating them with meals they'll love. CESAR Canine Cuisine is designed with shared moments in mind in a wide range of bold recipes, high-quality ingredients and the flavors dogs crave.

"A pet-friendly workplace is essential to our company culture, so we've implemented pet-friendly policies and 'pet-perks' – such as leash attachments at desks, water stations and relief areas – to ensure our space is as pet-friendly as possible," said Dave Bradey, People & Organization Head, Mars Petcare North America. "Having a dog-friendly office continues to be a differentiator for employers seeking high-power talent. Not only does it help in recruiting efforts and retention, it helps bring employees together and build positive relationships, which is more important than ever, after spending time apart over the last two years. Our hope is for the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program to inspire more businesses to make simple transitions to a more pet-friendly workplace."

To learn more about the CESAR brand and CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, visit CESARHireMyDog.com, or follow the CESAR brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. For more information on the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ contest and to read the official rules, visit CESARHireMyDogContest.com.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers a wide variety of irresistible wet food flavors through their classic tray offerings, including the HOME DELIGHTS™ line that features comfort food favorites. The SIMPLY CRAFTED™ range is designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement, while WHOLESOME BOWLS™ meals are a healthy and culinary inspired meal or dry kibble topper. The brand's newest offering, the CESAR FRESH CHEF™ range, is a moist and flavorful refrigerated dog food made with human-grade ingredients. The brand also offers three flavors in their dry food line, plus a variety of gourmet soft dog treats. To learn more, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus and VCA™.

1This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 28 – August 8, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,003 U.S. adult pet owners ages 18 or older.

2This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 30 to August 1, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,004 U.S. adults ages 18 or older.

