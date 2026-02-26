Anemoi International Aktie
WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057
26.02.2026 08:30:06
Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy
Further to the Company’s announcement dated 24 November 2025 in respect of the sale of crypto related investments, the Board confirms it has no further exposure to Crypto currencies, and that given the Company’s previously announced RTO transaction, it has ceased pursuing a crypto treasury management strategy and has no intention of re-initiating any crypto treasury strategy.
Commenting, Duncan Soukup said “Our foray into Crypto was highly lucrative but now that the Company has embarked on an RTO strategy, the Company’s Board has decided to cease all Crypto Treasury activities.”
