26.02.2026 08:30:06

Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

26-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Cessation of Crypto Treasury Management Strategy

 

Further to the Company’s announcement dated 24 November 2025 in respect of the sale of crypto related investments, the Board confirms it has no further exposure to Crypto currencies, and that given the Company’s previously announced RTO transaction, it has ceased pursuing a crypto treasury management strategy and has no intention of re-initiating any crypto treasury strategy.

Commenting, Duncan Soukup said “Our foray into Crypto was highly lucrative but now that the Company has embarked on an RTO strategy, the Company’s Board has decided to cease all Crypto Treasury activities.”

 

 

END

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com

Enquiries

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 419209
EQS News ID: 2281658

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

