CEVA Logistics UK Rose Announces Increased And Final Cash Offer For Wincanton

(RTTNews) - CEVA Logistics UK Rose Limited or Bidco, a company indirectly controlled by CMA CGM and its affiliates, said it has reached an agreement with the board of Wincanton on the terms of an increased recommended cash offer by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wincanton. Wincanton shareholders will be entitled to receive: 480 pence in cash for each scheme share. The final offer price values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wincanton at approximately 604.7 million pounds on a fully diluted basis and values Wincanton at approximately 802.7 million pounds on an enterprise value basis.

The Wincanton Directors recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme at the scheme meeting and the special resolution proposed at the general meeting.