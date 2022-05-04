|
CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Bottom Line, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $883 million, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $151M, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 173.3% to $2.87 billion from $1.05 billion last year.
CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $883 Mln. vs. $151M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.21 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.35 -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.
