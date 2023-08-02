|
02.08.2023 22:50:54
CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $527 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $5.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 47.5% to $1.78 billion from $3.39 billion last year.
CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $527 Mln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.70 vs. $5.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.25 -Revenue (Q2): $1.78 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.
