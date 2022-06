CF Industries Rises 7%, Ends Downtick

(RTTNews) - Illinois-based agricultural material company, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), is trading 7% higher in the market after ending its 10-day losing streak, despite the US Market trading in the negative.

The stock has been volatile since its rise earlier this year. In the past 6 months, the stock has gone up almost 98% in the market.

CUrrently, the stock is trading at $92.78, up $6.39 or 7.40% since the previous close at $86.39. The stock opened at $87.36 in the morning. In the 52-week period, the shares have ranged between $43.19 and $113.49 per share.