CF Aktie
ISIN: KYG203071231
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13.04.2026 02:05:00
CF Industries' Shares Fell Nearly 10%. Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Now that shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) have been trimmed, it may be a good time to buy the stock and see if the grass is still greener on the other side of the U.S.-Iran conflict for the U.S.-based fertilizer maker.The stock was briefly down more than 10% on April 8, eventually settling into a more than 5% drop by the end of the day, largely driven by a sharp decline in oil and nitrogen prices following news of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The ceasefire, ideally, is expected to normalize shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restore global supply flows.CF's shares are still up more than 63% so far this year as of this writing, thanks largely to rising costs for its competitors, who are facing higher natural gas prices overseas. That means that CF, which has easy access to lower-priced natural gas in the U.S., has a steady energy supply and enjoys higher margins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CF Corp Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt
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Analysen zu CF Corp Cons of 1 Sh + 1-2 Wt
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