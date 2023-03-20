|
CFA Institute Announces Significant Enhancements to the CFA Program to Meet the Needs of Candidates and Employers
Global designation evolves to shape today's investment profession and the professionals who operate within it
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, announces significant enhancements to the CFA Program as part of its continual efforts to evolve the Program. These changes address the way today's candidates learn and prepare them for successful careers as investment professionals, while also supplying the industry with the well-trained, ethical professionals it so requires.
Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute, commented:
"These enhancements represent an important milestone for our candidates and employers in the industry. In fact, they constitute the most significant changes we have ever made to the CFA Program since its inception in 1963. We conducted extensive research to get feedback directly from employers, candidates, prospective candidates, and the industry at large to inform how best to advance the knowledge and skills we provide to the investment professionals of the future.
"We can say with certainty that candidates are exceptionally keen to get an edge in the market for employment, and they are willing to work very hard for the advantage that the CFA Program provides. These changes will meet their needs by helping them to understand how to put investing concepts into practice on the job and be desk-ready on day one. The CFA Program signals clearly that candidates are serious about a long and successful career in investment management."
The six changes are as follows:
All three pathways will be equally rigorous and in pursuit of one credential: the CFA charter.
Chris Wiese, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Credentialing, said:
"We spent years researching market needs while contemplating these changes. We spoke to candidates, students, employers, our members and societies, and others in the financial industry ecosystem. As the $10 trillion private markets continue to play a larger role in investment portfolios and as the $130 trillion1 wealth management segment requires more highly trained professionals, we landed on adding these two new pathways at Level III in addition to the traditional portfolio management route. We also know that the new Financial Modeling, Python, and Analyst Skills modules will be valuable to candidates and employers alike and dovetail with existing curriculum content."
For further information on the CFA Program, please visit https://evolve.cfainstitute.org, where you can also watch a video explainer from Marg Franklin, accompanied by more detailed on the six changes by Chris Wiese.
For further information please contact pr@cfainstitute.org
About CFA Institute
CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.
