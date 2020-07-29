|
29.07.2020 01:33:00
CFIA statement on unrequested packages of seeds
OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is investigating reports of individuals receiving unsolicited packages of seeds.
Do not plant seeds from unknown origins. Unauthorized seeds could be the seeds of invasive plants, or carry plant pests, which can be harmful when introduced into Canada. These species can invade agricultural and natural areas, causing serious damage to our plant resources.
If you receive a seed package that you did not order, please contact your regional CFIA office immediately. Keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label until a CFIA inspector contacts you with further instructions.
