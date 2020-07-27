CFLD Recognized as the Company with the 11th Highest ROE by Fortune China

BEIJING, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Fortune Land Development (CFLD) has ranked 96th on the list of China's top 500 listed companies according to a report unveiled by Fortune China on July 27th. It marks the first time that CFLD has been recognized among the top 100, climbing 16 spots since 2019.

According to data put out by Fortune China, CFLD's operating revenue hit RMB 105.21 billion, with its net profit reaching RMB 14.612 billion. Fortune China's list included all of China's publicly held companies, with companies being ranked according to their total revenue for the 2019 fiscal year. In this year, the annual revenue of a company needed to exceed RMB 17.8 billion to be recognized on the list, noting the benchmark had been raised by nearly 10 percent from the previous year. China's property market remains strong across all sectors, with 53 developers being included on the list.

CFLD's ROE was valuated at 29.2%, making it the company with the 11th highest ROE. ROE measures how effectively management is using a company's assets to create profits. "Generally, the higher the return on equity, the better. A return on equity above 15% is good, and figures above 20% are considered exceptional," remarked Charles Rotblut, the VP for American Association of Individual Investors.

As China's renowned New Industry Cities developer and operator, CFLD has maintained steady growth over the years, turning out to be one of the top picks among investors and shareholders. According to its 2019 Annual Report, CFLD's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for net profit over the past five years reached 32.1%. Its cash dividends for all stakeholders amounted to RMB 4.52 billion, with total cash dividends accounting for at least 30% of the net profit for five consecutive years.

CFLD has been committed to developing core metropolitan areas and industry-city integration, a strategy proving to be stable and reliable. Thanks to its unique Developmental PPP model, the company possesses key advantages in operating New Industry Cities. Moreover, CFLD has rapidly advanced into the fields of retail property, office buildings and other commercial real estate.

In 2020, Fitch Ratings rated CFLD's outlook as "Stable," believing that CFLD's improving cash collection from both property sales and government reimbursement, and its expansion into the urban complex projects business will strengthen the company's business profile.

