CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen to leave Tryg A/S. Allan Kragh Thaysen has been appointed CFO and member of the Executive Board

Barbara Plucnar Jensen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Board, will leave Tryg A/S by mutual agreement. Effective November 2, 2023, Allan Kragh Thaysen (46), Tryg’s SVP of Group Finance for the past five years, has been appointed as the new CFO and as a member of Tryg’s Executive Board.

Barbara Plucnar Jensen has been part of Tryg’s executive management since 2019. Her unique skills within corporate finance have been instrumental during the acquisition and financing of RSA’s Scandinavian activities and the share issue that followed.

Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer expressed his appreciation of Barbara’s contributions during a decisive time in the history of the Tryg Group.

”Barbara has made a significant impact on the Group that we have become. She has advanced our compliance and governance practices, driven the anchoring of ESG across the business, and not least played an essential role in transforming the Group into Scandinavia’s largest non-life insurance company. Her experience within corporate finance and M&A has been a valuable asset throughout this process. As the integration of the recently acquired businesses draws to an end, the enlarged Group is now entering a new phase with a renewed focus on optimizing our insurance operations. This calls for a different CFO profile.”

Barbara Plucnar Jensen says:

”I am proud to have contributed to the transformation that Tryg has undergone in the past 4 years – becoming Scandinavia’s largest non-life insurer. The assignment I was hired for has been successfully completed, and the time has come for Tryg to start a new chapter with a new CFO. The timing is right and I will now take the opportunity to start planning the next steps in my career.”

An internal successor, Allan Kragh Thaysen, has been chosen to assume the position as Group CFO. Allan brings with him 18 years of experience in the insurance industry and has reported to Barbara Plucnar Jensen for the past five years as SVP of Group Finance. He has worked closely with the Executive Board and played an integral part in the acquisition of RSA’s Scandinavian businesses.

Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer elaborates:

”I am proud to see that, once again, we can benefit from a strong focus on succession planning. Allan’s talent and potential has been widely recognized in the organization for a long time. We are pleased that we have been able to appoint yet another internal candidate for a position of this importance. Allan is a skilled leader and a leading light in his field of expertise. The combination of Allan’s professional skills and solid experience within insurance – both inside and outside of Tryg Group – makes him the most suitable candidate for the job in both short and long term.”

The Executive Board of Tryg A/S now consists of Chief Executive Officer Johan Kirstein Brammer, Chief Financial Officer Allan Kragh Thaysen, Chief Operational Officer Lars Bonde, Chief Commercial Officer Alexandra Bastkær Winther, and Chief Technical Officer Mikael Kärrsten.

About Allan Kragh Thaysen

Allan Kragh Thaysen (46) has an HD in Accounting and an MSc in Business Economics and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School. He will bring to his role as CFO many years of experience in the financial sector and within non-life insurance. Allan started his career as an accountant at Deloitte from 1998-2005, after which he joined the Norwegian company Gjensidige, where he became CFO for the Danish and Swedish portion of the business from 2010 to 2018 before coming to Tryg. For the past 5 years he has delivered strong results in his position as SVP of Group Finance and played an integral part in the acquisition of RSA’s Scandinavian businesses, Trygg-Hansa and Codan Norway.

Financial targets for 2024

All financial targets for 2024 are unchanged including the insurance service result between DKK 7.2 and 7.6bn and a Combined ratio target at or below 82.

