Komax Aktie

Komax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 907324 / ISIN: CH0010702154

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.01.2026 07:00:47

CFO Christian Mäder to leave the Komax Group

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Christian Mäder to leave the Komax Group

13-Jan-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierikon, 13 January 2026

Media release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Christian Mäder will leave the Komax Group at the end of June 2026 to take up the CFO position at a leading Swiss industrial company. The search for his successor will be initiated immediately.

Christian Mäder has been CFO of the Komax Group and a member of the Executive Committee since October 2023. He has decided to take on a new professional challenge. At the end of June 2026, he will leave the Komax Group to assume the position of CFO at a larger, world-leading Swiss industrial company.

“Christian Mäder is leaving us as a highly valued and distinguished financial expert who has made a significant contribution to the structural adjustment and sustainable cost reduction of the Komax Group over the past two years,” says Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group. “In the current transformation phase, he has provided crucial momentum with his extensive financial and strategic experience and successfully supported the further development of the Komax Group.” 

The Board of Directors and Executive Committee would like to thank Christian Mäder for his great commitment and wish him all the best in his new professional assignment. The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Group Communications / Investor Relations / ESG
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs around 3,400 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax Stories
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: www.komaxgroup.com/stories

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2258894

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2258894  13-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Komax AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Komax AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Komax AG 68,50 0,00% Komax AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker -- ATX und DAX letztlich fester
Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen