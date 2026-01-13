CFO Christian Mäder to leave the Komax Group

Komax Aktie
Dierikon, 13 January 2026
Media release
Christian Mäder will leave the Komax Group at the end of June 2026 to take up the CFO position at a leading Swiss industrial company. The search for his successor will be initiated immediately.
Christian Mäder has been CFO of the Komax Group and a member of the Executive Committee since October 2023. He has decided to take on a new professional challenge. At the end of June 2026, he will leave the Komax Group to assume the position of CFO at a larger, world-leading Swiss industrial company.
“Christian Mäder is leaving us as a highly valued and distinguished financial expert who has made a significant contribution to the structural adjustment and sustainable cost reduction of the Komax Group over the past two years,” says Matijas Meyer, CEO Komax Group. “In the current transformation phase, he has provided crucial momentum with his extensive financial and strategic experience and successfully supported the further development of the Komax Group.”
The Board of Directors and Executive Committee would like to thank Christian Mäder for his great commitment and wish him all the best in his new professional assignment. The search for a successor will be initiated immediately.
Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs around 3,400 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.
