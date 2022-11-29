CFO Glenn Nunziata to Leave Smithfield Foods at Year's End

Mark Hall Named New CFO, Effective January 1, 2023

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods today announced that Chief Financial Officer Glenn Nunziata will leave the company at the end of the year. The company named Mark Hall, currently Smithfield's executive vice president, finance, as its new CFO, effective January 1, 2023.

"We are grateful to Glenn for his invaluable contributions to Smithfield as CFO over the last seven years," said Shane Smith, Smithfield's president and CEO. "During Glenn's tenure, we have become a better company, achieving new levels of operational excellence and a strengthened balance sheet while growing organically and through acquisitions to become a world-class protein company. We thank Glenn and wish him all the best in his next chapter."

"Serving Smithfield for seven years as CFO and for 10 years during my previous role with Ernst & Young has been the highlight of my career," said Nunziata. "The future is bright for the company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many talented people committed to a worthy mission to produce good food the right way. I plan to take some time to consider the next phase of my career."

Mark Hall brings 25 years of food industry financial experience to his new role as Smithfield's CFO. Hall joined Smithfield in 2014 as vice president, finance, for the John Morrell Food Group. In 2015, he was promoted to vice president of finance for Smithfield's combined Packaged Meats businesses. In 2019, he was promoted to senior vice president, finance, overseeing financial operations for Smithfield's Fresh Pork and Packaged Meats businesses. He assumed his current position as executive vice president, finance, in late 2020. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen, LLP and worked in equity research for Legg Mason Wood Walker, Inc. Prior to joining Smithfield, he held finance positions of increasing responsibility with The Quaker Oats Company and McCain Foods USA.

"Mark is well prepared for his new role and brings a depth of experience, including serving for the last eight years in senior leadership positions on Smithfield's finance team," added Smith. "We are fortunate to have a deep bench and look forward to a seamless transition of responsibilities over the next few weeks."

Hall will oversee finance, accounting, treasury, tax, risk management and serve as principal accounting officer in his new Smithfield role.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfo-glenn-nunziata-to-leave-smithfield-foods-at-years-end-301689058.html

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.