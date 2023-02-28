CFO Morten Axel Petersen to resign from RTX at the end of May 2023

Nørresundby, Denmark, 28 February 2023

Announcement no. 08/2023









Morten Axel Petersen has informed RTX A/S that he has decided to resign from the Company to take up the CFO position in a private equity-backed company in a different industry. He will continue at RTX until 31 May 2023.

CEO Peter Røpke says: "I have valued the close partnership with Morten. Morten has made important contributions to the development of RTX since joining in 2019. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors”.

CFO Morten Axel Petersen says: "It has been a privilege to be part of RTX for the past four years. RTX is well-positioned for continued profitable growth based on strong relations to customers who are global leaders in the respective fields and based on the strong competencies of my co-workers at RTX. I would like to thank Peter Røpke, my RTX colleagues and the Board of Directors for an always constructive cooperation”.

RTX is initiating the process to find Morten Axel Petersen’s successor.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

Attachment