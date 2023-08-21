21.08.2023 09:00:12

CFO of HUBER+SUHNER nominated as a member of the Board of Directors of St.Galler Kantonalbank

HUBER+SUHNER AG / Key word(s): Personnel
21.08.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

21.08.2023

Ivo Wechsler will be proposed to the General Assembly of St.Galler Kantonalbank for election to the Board of Directors and vacate his position as CFO at HUBER+SUHNER in the medium term.

On the occasion of the next Annual General Meeting of St.Galler Kantonalbank on 1 May 2024, Ivo Wechsler, CFO of HUBER+SUHNER Group, will be proposed for election as a member of the Board of Directors. Ivo Wechsler has been a member of the HUBER+SUHNER Executive Group Management as CFO since 2010.

After the election to the Board of Directors of St.Galler Kantonalbank, Ivo Wechsler intends to focus more on strategically oriented mandates. He will therefore withdraw from the operational CFO role at HUBER+SUHNER in the medium term and leave the company.

The company will initiate the search for a successor in order to ensure a seamless handover of all areas for which the CFO is responsible.

