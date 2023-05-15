15.05.2023 15:15:00

CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
15 May 2023 at 4:15 pm EEST

CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

Tuomas Joensuu, CFO of KH Group Plc, has resigned and will move to a new position outside the company. Mr. Joensuu will continue as CFO of KH Group until beginning of September. The company launches the process for appointing Mr. Joensuu’s successor immediately.

"I would like to thank Tuomas for his valuable contribution in leading the company’s financial function since 2022 and in connection with the company’s previous investment activities since 2019. I wish Tuomas success in his new position”, says Ville Nikulainen, CEO of KH Group.”

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 1,10 2,22% Sievi Capital Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Schuldenstreit im Fokus: Dow schwächer -- ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Plus
Die US-Börsen geben am Montag leicht ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts bewegt. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte zum Wochenstart in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen