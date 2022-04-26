CFP Board Announces March 2022 CFP® Certification Exam Results

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced the results of the March 2022 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during a March 8-15 testing window to 2,705 candidates, with 7% of candidates testing remotely. The pass rate for the March exam was 65%.

Notably, the March 2022 CFP® Certification Exam was the first to test candidates on Psychology of Financial Planning — a new Principal Knowledge Topic that encompasses interpersonal components of financial planning, such as behavioral finance and effective client communication. CFP Board conducts thorough research to ensure the exam's assessed topics reflect current financial planning practices while preparing professionals to better serve their clients.

According to the March 2022 post-exam survey, most test-takers (67%) are pursuing CFP® Certification to become more skilled at their jobs and to better serve their clients. These post-exam survey results are an important testament to CFP Board's efforts to increase access to all registrants.

Over 70% of test-takers reported some level of financial support from their employers during the examination process. A majority of exam takers also report while they were preparing for the exam, the CFP Board provided the right information and resources at the right time. "The feedback received from our post-exam survey demonstrates the continued relevance of CFP® certification among financial planners and aspiring financial planners," says CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "CFP Board's goal is to advance and grow the financial planning profession by providing the right knowledge, resources and career pathways, so we are pleased to hear the vast majority of exam registrants feel appropriately supported by our resources and communication."

Historical exam statistics — including those from the March 2022 exam — are available on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

July 2022 Exam

The CFP® exam is offered three times annually in March, July, and November. Registration for the July 2022 CFP® Certification Exam is now open. This exam will be administered from July 12 through July 19, 2022. The registration deadline is June 21, 2022, and the Education Verification deadline is June 7, 2022. Testing appointments are scheduled first-come, first serve. We therefore encourage you to register for the exam at least 60 days in advance for the best date and site availability. Early registrants who schedule exams by May 10 are eligible for a discount.

To begin the path to certification, aspiring CFP® professionals should create accounts on CFP.net. Here, they can access resources for all stages of their certification journey.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical, and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 92,000 people in the United States. Visit CFP.net for more information.

