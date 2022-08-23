CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Mission Wealth Launch Mission Wealth Scholars

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") and Mission Wealth Management, LP announced today the launch of Mission Wealth Scholars, a scholarship program that aims to advance the financial planning profession by providing financial assistance to individuals pursuing CFP® certification who are from populations underrepresented in the profession.

The scholarship will award up to $5,000 per student seeking to complete the financial planning education coursework at a CFP Board Registered Program, either at the undergraduate or certificate level.

Eligible scholarship candidates must be U.S. residents and enrolled in an undergraduate or certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program at a college or university located in either Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Texas or Washington state.

Alternatively, candidates must be residents of one of the approved states and enrolled in an online program at the time the award is issued. Candidates must have a demonstrated financial need or must be from the financial planning profession's underrepresented populations in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability or sexual orientation.

"CFP Board's partnership with Mission Wealth represents another step forward in our efforts to expand the financial planning talent pipeline and diversify the profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The Mission Wealth Scholars program will help us usher in the next generation of talented CFP® professionals."

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning has partnered with Mission Wealth to offer this scholarship in furtherance of its mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, so that all Americans can have access to competent and ethical financial planning advice.

"Mission Wealth is thrilled to create opportunities for individuals of diverse backgrounds to pursue a financial planning career and help our clients navigate every stage of their financial life," said Mission Wealth Founder and Chief Impact Officer Seth Streeter. "The CFP® certification is a critical tool in our mission to help our clients enjoy financial independence, and we are proud that the Mission Wealth Scholars program will serve as a launchpad for the careers of diverse CFP® professionals."

The deadline to apply for a scholarship award is September 30, 2022. The application and further information about the Mission Wealth Scholars program can be found on CFP Board's website at CFP.net/Scholarships.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

ABOUT MISSION WEALTH

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA founded in 2000 that oversees more than $4.8 Billion in client assets under management/administration. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and risk management solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Mission Wealth's vision is to provide caring advice that empowers families to achieve their life dreams. Our founders were pioneers in the industry when they embraced the client-first principles of objective advice, comprehensive financial planning, coordination with other professional advisers, and proactive service. Mission Wealth is a fiduciary, and our holistic planning process provides clarity and confidence. For more information on Mission Wealth, please visit missionwealth.com.

