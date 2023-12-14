CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Award Winners for 2023 Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced the recipients of the 2023 Best Paper Awards during its seventh annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium"), which was held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, December 7-8, 2023.

The Colloquium, hosted by the Center, is a global gathering of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and financial planning leaders. Renowned researchers present their work on investments, psychology, behavioral finance and related fields, bridging the gap between scholars and practitioners.

"The Academic Research Colloquium awards acknowledge outstanding papers, posters, emerging scholars and lifelong contributors in the field of financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Congratulations to all the Best Paper award winners — we're grateful for their work in advancing the best practices in financial planning."

The recipients of the 2023 Academic Research Colloquium awards are as follows:

2023 ACADEMIC RESEARCH COLLOQUIUM BEST PAPER IN FINANCIAL PLANNING PRACTICE AWARD

"Exploring the Relationships between Virtual Client Meetings, Financial Anxiety, and Trust in Financial Planning"

Ashlyn Rollins-Koons, CFP®, Kansas State University

Derek Lawson, Ph.D., CFP®, Kansas State University

Megan McCoy, Ph.D., LMFT, AFC, CFT-I™, Kansas State University

Joanne Wu, CFP®, PFP, Ph.D. student, Kansas State University

Jason Anderson, CFP®, CPA, Kansas State University

Eric Ludwig, Ph.D., CFP®, Kansas State University

2023 Academic Research Colloquium Best Paper in Behavioral Finance Award

"Financial Mindfulness"

Simon Blanchard, Ph.D., Georgetown University

Emily Garbinsky, Ph.D., Cornell University

Lena Habin Kim, Ph.D. Student, Cornell University

2023 ACADEMIC RESEARCH COLLOQUIUM BEST PAPER IN INVESTMENTS AWARD

"Social Media and Speculative Investing: An Examination of Social Media as an Information Source and Investing in Highly Speculative Assets"

Morgen Nations, Ph.D. Student, Texas Tech University

A complete list of 2023 accepted papers is available here. More information on the Colloquium can be found on CFP Board's website.

