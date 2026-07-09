CFTC Halts CME's Planned 24/7 Crude Oil Futures Trading

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has temporarily blocked the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) from launching around-the-clock trading for crude oil futures, which was set to begin as early as July 10.

The decision comes as the regulator continues to review whether 24/7 futures trading aligns with the Commodity Exchange Act and existing regulations. CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig said CME's move to self-certify the contract while a public consultation is still underway was premature.

The Commission will instead conduct a full review before deciding whether the proposed contract meets all legal and regulatory requirements.