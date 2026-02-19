CG Oncology Aktie
WKN DE: A3EKLQ / ISIN: US1569441009
|
19.02.2026 22:55:50
CG Oncology Soars 102% in a Year, but One Investor Just Disclosed a $58.5 Million Sale
Connecticut-based Braidwell reported selling 1,412,746 shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, an estimated $58.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Braidwell reduced its position in CG Oncology by 1,412,746 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $58.46 million, based on the stock’s average closing price in the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end value in CG Oncology declined by $54.59 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.CG Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for bladder cancer. The company leverages its expertise in oncology to address significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on bladder-sparing treatments. Its pipeline and strategic focus position it to compete in the evolving biopharmaceutical landscape targeting urologic cancers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
