24.01.2024 07:30:00
CGG and Trinidad-Tobago Sign Multi-Client Reimaging Program Agreement
Paris, France – January 24, 2024
CGG has announced the signature of an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago to reimage vintage 3D seismic data from blocks 25a, 25b, 26, and 27 offshore Trinidad. Located in the country’s deep waters, the project has received firm industry commitments and will deliver early products in late February 2024. The agreement also includes the generation of well and geological products that will be delivered through CGG’s industry-leading platform GeoWells.
CGG has committed to reimaging over 5500 km2 of 3D seismic data in the complex eastern Columbus Basin, using its proprietary TL-FWI imaging technology, which will deliver significantly improved seismic images and provide a better understanding of the geological systems in this underexplored part of the basin.
Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: "We are pleased to have reached this multi-client agreement with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We will use our established leadership in geoscience solutions and cutting-edge imaging technology to support this Caribbean Island nation’s ability to effectively address its energy needs and goals.”
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com
Attachment
