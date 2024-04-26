26.04.2024 07:30:00

CGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Tuesday 14th May 2024, after Market Close

PARIS, France April 26th, 2024

First quarter 2024 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday 14th May, after market close.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:40 pm (CET)
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.00 pm (CET)

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


