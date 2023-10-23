Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
23.10.2023 07:30:00

CGG Announces its Q3 Financial Results on Monday 6th November 2023, after Market Close

PARIS, France October 23rd, 2023

Third Quarter 2023 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday November 6th, after market close.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

