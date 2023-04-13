|
13.04.2023 10:57:09
CGG: Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting
CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,123,811
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Company Register No.: 969 202 241
AVAILABILITY AND CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE CGG COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023
Massy, France – April 13, 2023
The Combined General Meeting of CGG (the "Company”) will be held on
Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Espace Verso,
52 rue de la Victoire, 75009 Paris, France.
The meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 27, 2023 (Bulletin n°37) contains the agenda, draft resolutions and main terms and conditions for taking part in and voting at the Meeting. The convening notice will be published in the BALO (Bulletin n°46) as well as in Actu-Juridique.fr on Monday, April 17, 2023.
The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting will be kept available for the Company’s shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information listed under article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services/general-meetings.
Contact CGG : Legal Department (Direction Juridique)
27 avenue Carnot
91300 Massy
Attachment
