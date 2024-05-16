CGG Changes Name to Viridien

Paris, France – May 16, 2024

At the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024, shareholders approved the resolution to change the company’s corporate name from CGG to Viridien.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, Viridien, said: "Our new name, Viridien, connects our company’s history to our future, confidently positioning us for accelerated growth as an Advanced Technology, Digital and Earth Data Company.”

To further support its growth strategy, the company will launch the new Viridien brand on 10th June at the upcoming EAGE Annual Conference in Oslo, further strengthening its focus across a portfolio of solutions including the Core businesses of Geoscience, Earth Data and Sensing & Monitoring, as well as new offerings in both the Low Carbon markets of Minerals & Mining and CCS, and markets beyond energy in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Infrastructure Monitoring.

About Viridien (formerly CGG)

Viridien, (www.cgg.com), is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is currently listed as CGG on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

