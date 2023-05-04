|
04.05.2023 17:35:38
CGG: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting of May 4, 2023
Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting
of May 4, 2023
Paris, France – May 4, 2023
CGG’s Combined General Meeting, presided by Mr. Philippe SALLE, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today in Paris. The voting results and audio replay of the event are available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services/general-meetings.
The General Meeting adopted all resolutions that were submitted to it and notably approved the following:
- the statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022;
- the Say on Pay resolutions on the remuneration of corporate officers; and
- the financial delegations and authorizations to the Board of Directors.
In addition, the General Meeting renewed Mrs. Colette LEWINER and Mr. Mario RUSCEV’s terms as directors for a period of four years.
Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors therefore remains unchanged and is composed of 9 directors, of whom 87.5% are independent and 62.5% are women.
The Board of Directors is composed of the following members:
- Philippe SALLE*, Chairman
- Sophie ZURQUIYAH
- Patrick CHOUPIN (director representing the employees)
- Michael DALY*
- Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*
- Helen LEE BOUYGUES*
- Colette LEWINER*
- Heidi PETERSEN*
- Mario RUSCEV*
The Board of Directors, at its meeting following the General Meeting, decided to maintain the composition of its committees. as follows:
Audit and Risk Management Committee (3 directors, all independent)
- Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*, Chairwoman
- Helen LEE BOUYGUES*
- Colette LEWINER*
Appointment, Remuneration, and Governance Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)
- Colette LEWINER*, Chairwoman
- Patrick CHOUPIN
- Heidi PETERSEN*
- Mario RUSCEV*
Investment Committee (3 directors, all independent)
- Helen LEE BOUYGUES*, Chairwoman
- Michael DALY*
- Mario RUSCEV*
HSE/Sustainable Development Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)
- Michael DALY*, Chairman
- Patrick CHOUPIN
- Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*
- Heidi PETERSEN*
* Independent director
About CGG:
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Contacts: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CGG
|0,65
|4,02%
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienaktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freiatg aufwärts. Die Wall Street wies zum Wochenschluss grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich zu.