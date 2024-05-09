CGG Launches AI Cloud Solution Powered by NVIDIA for Optimized AI and HPC Workloads

Paris, France – May 9, 2024

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, has announced the launch of its AI Cloud solution, designed to meet the needs of data-intensive industries, including life sciences, digital media, manufacturing and geoscience, that seek to optimize and accelerate their demanding and resource-heavy AI workloads.

CGG’s new AI Cloud solution combines the latest high-performance architecture, including cutting-edge NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs fully configured and optimized for AI fine-tuning and inference, with a pre-installed software environment that can be tailored for each client. With CGG experts managing the complexities of cloud computing and infrastructure, clients can focus on their production to advance insights, improve decision-making and also unlock further business value by combining AI cloud with CGG’s results-based Outcome-as-a-Service (OaaS) offering.

The AI Cloud solution leverages CGG’s 70 years of experience pioneering scientific computing to optimize energy-efficient, industrial-scale production for its customers. To keep pace with the ultra-fast evolution of AI technology and ensure customer productivity and efficiency is never compromised, CGG, in collaboration with its partners, will continually enrich its AI Cloud environment with optimized hardware and innovative software.

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said: "Demand for AI, data science and HPC workloads is growing exponentially as forward-looking companies seek to harness the power of deep learning, large language models and large-scale intelligent data processing to automate and revolutionize their complex business tasks to drive innovation and stay competitive. In response, CGG has launched its AI Cloud offering to provide the end-to-end AI solutions they need to efficiently streamline these workloads while meeting sustainability commitments.”



