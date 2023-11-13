CGG Launches Outcome-as-a-Service Offering for HPC and AI Solutions  

Paris, France – November 13, 2023

CGG, a global technology & HPC leader, is proud to announce the launch of its new Outcome-as-a-Service (OaaS) offering, designed to deliver customized, capability-focused HPC and AI solutions for scientific and engineering domains including generative AI and life sciences.

OaaS offers a guaranteed cost-effective approach for users wanting to transition their HPC and AI workloads to a production-based model aligned with their business objectives. It removes the requirement for significant CAPEX and avoids unpredictable usage-based billing.

With decades of experience in the design, operation, and optimization of Industrial HPC in geoscience, experts from CGG's AI & HPC Centre of Excellence, work closely with clients to streamline demanding workloads on its specialized HPC Cloud platform.

The combination of the latest compute technology, including AMD EPYC™ Genoa CPUs, Intel® Xeon® Sapphire Rapids CPUs and Nvidia® H100 GPUs, together with the novel OaaS commercial model will deliver an industrialized HPC solution that is ideal for AI, as well as workload-intensive simulation and modelling in areas such as molecular dynamics.

This new HPC offering reinforces CGG’s proven commitment to provide sustainable solutions that bring industry-leading performance, at industrial scale, to intensive AI and scientific workloads through developing the most appropriate computing solution for each production workload.

Agnès Boudot, EVP, HPC & Cloud Solutions, CGG, said: "We're excited to be the first market player to introduce the innovative OaaS offering, addressing the growing trend of users seeking more productive and sustainable HPC and AI solutions. Our goal is to help high-tech industries optimize their HPC workflows and meet their business objectives cost-effectively, leveraging our unique technology, recognized expertise and high-quality service delivery model."

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide.

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment