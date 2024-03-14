Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 15:07:28

CGG: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,136,762
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Massy, France – March 14, 2024

CGG announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, the original version of which was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 14, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It includes in particular:

  • the 2023 annual financial report;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the description of the share buyback program;
  • the reports from the statutory auditors; and
  • the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website (section: Investors / Regulated Information) and on the AMF’s website (amf-france.org).

Contacts

General Secretary
Eduardo Coutinho
Tél: +33 1 64 47 45 67
E-mail: general.secretary@cgg.com

About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CGGmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu CGGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CGG 0,43 2,01% CGG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen