24.01.2023 13:00:00

CGI Federal announces Electronic Records Management Solutions for Federal Agencies now available under GSA Special Item Number

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As records management becomes an increasingly important priority for federal agencies, CGI Federal, the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Electronic Records Management (ERM) solutions Special Item Number (SIN) that equips federal agencies to transition to a digital information management solution that leverages modern user experience while enabling compliance and accessibility. Federal agencies can use this specialized SIN (518210ERM) to procure CGI Federal's services and solutions to support the digitization and modernization of their records. The SIN was awarded to CGI Federal under its Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

"As federal agencies continue their digital transformations, they will look for solutions to manage the large volume of electronic data in a way that is compliant with policy, accessible, and searchable," stated Kenyon Wells, Senior Vice-President and the lead of the Consulting, Applications, Solutions and Technology practice at CGI Federal. "Through this SIN, CGI Federal can support this transformation by leveraging four decades of federal records management expertise combined with cloud-native records management solutions delivery experience."

CGI Federal offers strong expertise and experience in delivering solutions that meet federal records management mandates and requirements, as agencies work to meet both the Office of Management and Budget and National Archives Records Administration compliance timeframes and goals for recordkeeping transparency, efficiency, and accountability. CGI Federal's ERM capabilities support agencies by guiding the design of an overall ERM approach, from software selection to effective rollout strategies and schedules. CGI Federal ERM services and solutions ease regulatory compliance, ensure strategy alignment and optimize business operations.  

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-federal-announces-electronic-records-management-solutions-for-federal-agencies-now-available-under-gsa-special-item-number-301728611.html

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

