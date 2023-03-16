CGI Inks New Global Alliance Partnership With NetApp

(RTTNews) - CGI Group, Inc.(GIB), a Canadian IT and related service provider, announced Thursday a new global alliance partnership with NetApp (NTAP) focused on helping organizations across industry sectors unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud environments to drive flexibility, efficiencies and cost savings in the management of their applications and use of their data.

Through this new alliance, CGI and NetApp will provide clients with a single, consistent cloud environment, unified data services, and centralized management that supports full visibility of both on-premise and cloud-based systems and data.

NetApp joins CGI's global partner network which helps the firm provide clients with access to a wide range of technical platforms and solutions in areas such as cloud, intelligent automation, and digital operations infrastructure.