CGT Staffing Works to Mitigate the Impact of "The Great Resignation"

A sharp rise in mass resignations threatens to derail business efficiency for many organizations, particularly among their IT personnel. Business sustainability is now a question of strategic hiring and retention.

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As with most professional functions, the IT workforce has not been immune to the "Great Resignation." A worldwide dilemma, the US alone has seen 6.3 million total resignations – the highest in its history. Working amid dwindling teams to support manifold business needs, IT personnel now contend with even greater responsibilities and more pressing demands for their time in hybrid work environments. In conjunction, the sheer volume of outgoing tech talent poses a real data and security risk to many organizations.

"Given the lack of precedence for any such shift in recent memory, the situation is complex," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "We acknowledge the precarious nature of rising cybersecurity threats, and conversely, the pressures felt by many of our partners' IT teams, and we're proud to have helped them navigate these turbulent shifts. IT has always been our specialty, and we take great pride in pairing capable talent with the organizations most in need of niche technological skills sets."

A strategic first step for any business seeking to mitigate the impact of mass resignation and reshuffling is to take note of the relative disparity between inflation and compensation, particularly within specialized roles. Secondarily, each business must realistically examine the increased workload being apportioned to IT teams, particularly those dealing with the complexities of hybrid work. In looking critically at its business model, organizational hierarchy, and pay and benefits structure, each company can begin to analyze its IT hiring and retention more strategically.

"Above all, we want our partners to see the great pride we take in ensuring long-term professional matches," said Welge, "In the midst of the current talent shortage, we understand more than ever that flexible staffing solutions are the key to sustainable success. It's not simply about hiring anymore – business need the flexibility of contract-to-hire engagements and the managed and payroll solutions that ensure they can weather current market volatility and manage their spend more effectively."

