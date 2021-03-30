CGTE Selects CalAmp's Telematics Technology for Equipment Fleet Management in Italy

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack Italia , has entered into an agreement with CGTE , a TESYA Group company and multi-specialist dealer for the Cat® Rental Store in Italy for Caterpillar machinery. Marking its entry into heavy equipment asset management in Italy, LoJack Italia will install its proven dual technology Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) system and telematics devices to protect CGTE's rental fleet of equipment against theft and to collect real-time data for fleet and logistics management.

The agreement builds on a longtime partnership between CalAmp and Caterpillar in the United States.

LoJack Italia will install its solutions on more than 4,000 assets across CGTE's domestic fleet. For combatting vehicle theft, radio frequency technology, which is able to penetrate physical barriers such as containers, warehouses, and garages, combined with telematics will allow CGTE to secure and monitor assets, verifying in real-time their distance traveled and battery levels. A series of alarms will be activated if an asset starts or moves outside of working hours, if a device is disconnected, or if an asset enters or exits a geofenced area. All alerts will be managed by the LoJack Secure Center, which operates 24/7 and will be able to verify each incident and, in the event of theft, promptly initiate asset recovery.

On the logistics side, LoJack's Italia's telematics devices will allow CGTE to locate all assets in the fleet at any time and check for regular maintenance and hours in operation for each vehicle—all critical aspects of managing asset utilization.

"The agreement with LoJack Italia represents a strategic partnership with great growth prospects in the future for CGTE," said Massimo Rossi, managing director for CGTE. "We can increase the quality of our services offered to customers—which for CGTE is at the heart of all of our initiatives—and further improve the management of our rental fleet. While we are already well known for our excellence in customer support, these advanced connected systems will help us to deliver an even higher standard of quality."

"This partnership with CGTE, a leading operator in the rental of heavy equipment, is an important step for LoJack in the Italian market," said Maurizio Iperti, managing director of LoJack Italia and senior vice president of LoJack EMEA. "The experience we've gained internationally in the field of heavy equipment has now empowered us to offer companies advanced, flexible and tailored solutions to help them protect and manage these critical industrial assets."

About CGTE

The history of CGTE begins in 1995 with NoloItalia, a company devoted to the rental of construction machines and the Cat® Rental Store dealer for the Italian territory. In 2010 we became CGT Edilizia, a General Provider offering its customers integrated rental solutions in different applications: building and construction, infrastructure (roads, bridges and tunnels), landscaping, maintenance and renovations. In 2016, we created EIS, a new business unit focused on events, exhibitions, industry and services, with a strong specialization in the design and implementation of large plants and installations. Our rental fleet is made up of over 8,000 machines and equipment, managed through more than 100 locations and 700 commercial consultants and service technicians all over Italy. From July 2020 we are CGTE, a new brand more consistent with our identity as a leader among multi-service rental companies. With CGT, CLS, CGT TRUCKS, STET, FINANZAUTO and the subholding TEKNOXGROUP, we are part of Tesya, an international group that includes 18 companies in 15 countries, more than 3,000 employees in 90 locations and a single purpose: to power the growth of people, companies and communities. For more information visit cgte.it, LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube .

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 10 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 500,000 software and service subscribers. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , or LoJack Blog .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

