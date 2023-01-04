CGTN: China's preparedness for adjusting its COVID-19 policies

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since China prioritized its COVID-19 response from the dynamic zero-COVID policy, some Western media and intellectuals have been questioning China's "preparedness" of making the change.

Preparedness can only be evaluated by the results to which it leads – in the case of COVID-19, the number of lives saved. Since the outbreak, China has been preparing the Chinese to deal with the virus. The dynamic zero-COVID policy was put into place to buy time for the deadly original strain and the subsequent variants to become less deadly.

Li Guangxi, expert of the State Council's Joint Prevention & Control Mechanism said in an interview that "once the virus come to the world, it was very severe. It will make hospital, especially for the ICU beds, occupied. It happened in every area of the world." "And now, once the virus become much much less severe and mild, at this time, we want to ease our measures. We will certainly have some surge of the cases. However, the mortality rate and the severe type of COVID-19 will become much less than before," Li said.

According to Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, proportion of severe and critically ill cases have fallen from 16.47 percent in 2020 to 0.18 percent in recent times.

The National Health Commission's medical administration department's director Jiao Yahui said in a press conference in December that China's COVID-19 makeshift hospitals will be retrofitted and equipped with more treatment capacities to become sub-designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients. China has about 138,100 critical care beds, 10 per 100,000 people. There's a total of 80,500 critical care specialists and 220,000 intensive care nurses in China, and over 106,000 doctors and 178,000 nurses are capable of handling ICU works.

To protect the vulnerable population, including the elderly, which is a critical challenge for the country, China has launched the second COVID-19 booster shot on December 14. The inhalable vaccine was also rolled out for those who are weary or unable to get a jab in the arm.

Supplies of anti-epidemic medicine were also ramped up. Beijing's drug administration and authorities have sent joint working groups of more than 50 people to five large pharmaceutical wholesale enterprises in Beijing to alleviate the shortage of epidemic treating and prevention drugs. Data from the China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Co., Ltd showed that the company had supplied more than 3.5 million boxes of anti-epidemic drugs to over 4,000 clients in Beijing in a week – that included 300 hospitals, more than 2,200 community health centers and over 1,500 retail pharmacies.

In Shanghai, fever clinics in 145 secondary and higher-level hospitals were asked to remain fully open. In Zhejiang Province, internet hospitals have opened up in some cities to respond to the surging demand for diagnosis and treatment in fever clinics.

Prevention and control are a process of establishing institutions and boosting medical capabilities to deal with the evolving situations. China has rapidly adapted to the current situation and making adjustments based on feedback from the public and medical community. And the policy change reflects the fact that China is ready to take on what comes next.

